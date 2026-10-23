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MOGUNTIA FOOD GmbH

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FLAVOURSOME SOLUTIONS since 1903.
MOGUNTIA - always at the forefront of flavour

As a specialist for sausage seasonings, technological compounds, delicatessen seasonings, seasoning products for household use and functional special products for the meat industry/trade and the food industry MOGUNTIA is one of the ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

MOGUNTIA FOOD GmbH
Perlmooserstraße 19
6322 Kirchbichl
Austria
+435332855500
+4353328555035
moguntia@moguntia.com
http://www.moguntia.com
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