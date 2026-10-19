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Pollmann International GmbH

About
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Pollmann is a family-owned business with international locations and 130 years of experience with a focus on the automotive industry. Specializing in the production of highly complex mechatronics parts for the automotive industry, we are a valuable partner to our customers around the world offering design and ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Pollmann International GmbH
Raabser Straße 1
3822 Karlstein an der Thaya
Austria
+4328442230
+4328447000111
office@pollmann.at
http://www.pollmann.at
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