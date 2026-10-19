Pollmann International GmbH
About
Pollmann is a family-owned business with international locations and 130 years of experience with a focus on the automotive industry. Specializing in the production of highly complex mechatronics parts for the automotive industry, we are a valuable partner to our customers around the world offering design and ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Pollmann International GmbH
Raabser Straße 1
3822 Karlstein an der Thaya
Austria
3822 Karlstein an der Thaya
Austria