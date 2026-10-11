Schalk Mühle GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
8262 Ilz
Austria
Company profile
For generations, the family-run business has focused on strengthening regional, sustainable production & preserving traditional manufacturing processes. Personal relationships with regional organic farmers are cultivated with handshake quality and their as well as own products are processed into high-quality food in the Styrian Schalk Mühle.
The following certifications can be used to measure that what is written on it is really inside: IFS Food, Organic, Demeter, Bio Suisse, Naturland Fair, Vegan etc.
Business opportunities
High-quality organic food from Austria
Schalk Mühle stands for 100% transparency and produces products directly on site. The range is very diverse, comprising products and services in the food sector:
- more than 70 different products
- own brand "Schalk Mühle"
- private label or white label
- bulk
- contract work (filling, packaging, pressing, grinding, processing ...)