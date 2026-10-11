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Schalk Mühle GmbH

About
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Schalk Mühle produces regional and sustainable products to support a balanced and healthy diet.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Schalk Mühle GmbH
Kalsdorf 18
8262 Ilz
Austria
+433385312
office@schalk-muehle.at
https://schalk-muehle.at
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About the company

Company profile

For generations, the family-run business has focused on strengthening regional, sustainable production & preserving traditional manufacturing processes. Personal relationships with regional organic farmers are cultivated with handshake quality and their as well as own products are processed into high-quality food in the Styrian Schalk Mühle.

The following certifications can be used to measure that what is written on it is really inside: IFS Food, Organic, Demeter, Bio Suisse, Naturland Fair, Vegan etc.

product image
© Schalk Mühle GmbH
product image
© Schalk Mühle GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

High-quality organic food from Austria

Schalk Mühle stands for 100% transparency and produces products directly on site. The range is very diverse, comprising products and services in the food sector:

- more than 70 different products
- own brand "Schalk Mühle"
- private label or white label
- bulk
- contract work (filling, packaging, pressing, grinding, processing ...)

persons
© Schalk Mühle GmbH