For generations, the family-run business has focused on strengthening regional, sustainable production & preserving traditional manufacturing processes. Personal relationships with regional organic farmers are cultivated with handshake quality and their as well as own products are processed into high-quality food in the Styrian Schalk Mühle.

The following certifications can be used to measure that what is written on it is really inside: IFS Food, Organic, Demeter, Bio Suisse, Naturland Fair, Vegan etc.

© Schalk Mühle GmbH