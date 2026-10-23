Speech Processing Solutions GmbH
About
Speech Processing Solutions is the producer of Philips language technology. As a market leader, Philips Dictation offers speech-to-text complete solutions including services, software and hardware for medical and legal industries and other sectors as well.
Speech Processing Solutions is the producer of Philips language technology. As a market leader, Philips Dictation offers speech-to-text complete solutions including services, software and hardware for medical and legal industries and other sectors as well.
Efficient document creation frees up time for staff to ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Speech Processing Solutions GmbH
Gutheil-Schoder-Gasse 8-12
1100 Wien
Austria
1100 Wien
Austria