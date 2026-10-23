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Speech Processing Solutions GmbH

About
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Speech Processing Solutions is the producer of Philips language technology. As a market leader, Philips Dictation offers speech-to-text complete solutions including services, software and hardware for medical and legal industries and other sectors as well.

Efficient document creation frees up time for staff to ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Speech Processing Solutions GmbH
Gutheil-Schoder-Gasse 8-12
1100 Wien
Austria
+431605292590
info@speech.com
http://www.philips.com/dictation
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