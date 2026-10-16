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SUNPOR Kunststoff Gesellschaft m.b.H.

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The producer of raw materials for thermal insulation systems and packaging

SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH operates one of the most modern production plants in Europe for manufacturing expandable polystyrene (EPS) . This plastic (commonly known as "Styrofoam") is the basic material for the production of insulation panels for ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

SUNPOR Kunststoff Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Tiroler Straße 14
3105 St. Pölten
Austria
+4327422910
+432742291131
office@sunpor.at
http://www.sunpor.at
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