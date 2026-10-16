SUNPOR Kunststoff Gesellschaft m.b.H.
About
The producer of raw materials for thermal insulation systems and packaging
The producer of raw materials for thermal insulation systems and packaging
SUNPOR Kunststoff GmbH operates one of the most modern production plants in Europe for manufacturing expandable polystyrene (EPS) . This plastic (commonly known as "Styrofoam") is the basic material for the production of insulation panels for ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
SUNPOR Kunststoff Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Tiroler Straße 14
3105 St. Pölten
Austria
3105 St. Pölten
Austria