Ragab Namat Alla Dipl.Ing.
About
Sunsnack is constantly working on new ideas, products and varieties. Particular emphasis is placed on careful and healthy production, as well as high-quality raw materials.
Sunsnack is constantly working on new ideas, products and varieties. Particular emphasis is placed on careful and healthy production, as well as high-quality raw materials.
The snack range includes successful products not previously available on the snack shelf. Now extended by six organic varieties, these will ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Ragab Namat Alla Dipl.Ing.
Mitterhausergasse 12
2020 Hollabrunn
Austria
2020 Hollabrunn
Austria