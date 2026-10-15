Superfund Asset Management GmbH
About
The Superfund group of investment companies was founded in 1995 by Christian Baha in Vienna and is one of the world's most respected fund providers that rely on fully automated proprietary computer trading systems. The aim of the automated trading systems is to achieve long-term positive earnings both in rising and ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Superfund Asset Management GmbH
Marc-Aurel-Straße 10-12
1010 Wien
Austria
1010 Wien
Austria