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Superfund Asset Management GmbH

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The Superfund group of investment companies was founded in 1995 by Christian Baha in Vienna and is one of the world's most respected fund providers that rely on fully automated proprietary computer trading systems. The aim of the automated trading systems is to achieve long-term positive earnings both in rising and ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Superfund Asset Management GmbH
Marc-Aurel-Straße 10-12
1010 Wien
Austria
+43124700
+431247008111
wien@superfund.com
http://www.superfund.com
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