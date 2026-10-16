Tiroler Glashütte GmbH | Riedel Austria
About
The company RIEDEL is a family owned, 300-year-old crystal company known to be the inventor of varietal specific stemware. RIEDEL is the first company in history to recognize that the taste of a beverage is affected by the shape of the vessel from which it is consumed, and has been recognized for its revolutionary ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Tiroler Glashütte GmbH | Riedel Austria
Weissachstraße 28-34
6330 Kufstein
Austria
6330 Kufstein
Austria