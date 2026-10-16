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Tiroler Glashütte GmbH | Riedel Austria

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The company RIEDEL is a family owned, 300-year-old crystal company known to be the inventor of varietal specific stemware. RIEDEL is the first company in history to recognize that the taste of a beverage is affected by the shape of the vessel from which it is consumed, and has been recognized for its revolutionary ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Tiroler Glashütte GmbH | Riedel Austria
Weissachstraße 28-34
6330 Kufstein
Austria
+43537264896
+432236607025
info@riedel.com
http://www.riedel.com
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