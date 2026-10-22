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voestalpine Böhler Welding CEE GmbH

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Welding know-how joins steel

With over 100 years of experience, voestalpine Böhler Welding is the global top address for the daily challenges in the areas of joint welding, wear and corrosion protection as well as brazing.

Customer proximity is guaranteed by more than 40 subsidiaries in 25 countries, with the ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

voestalpine Böhler Welding CEE GmbH
Böhler-Welding-Straße 1
8605 Kapfenberg
Austria
+4350304264046
welding.austria@voestalpine.com
http://www.voestalpine.com/welding
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