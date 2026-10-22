voestalpine Böhler Welding CEE GmbH
About
Welding know-how joins steel
Welding know-how joins steel
With over 100 years of experience, voestalpine Böhler Welding is the global top address for the daily challenges in the areas of joint welding, wear and corrosion protection as well as brazing.
Customer proximity is guaranteed by more than 40 subsidiaries in 25 countries, with the ...
Industry
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
voestalpine Böhler Welding CEE GmbH
Böhler-Welding-Straße 1
8605 Kapfenberg
Austria
8605 Kapfenberg
Austria