VOGELBUSCH Biocommodities GmbH
About
VOGELBUSCH Biocommodities specializes in industrial biotechnology and provides engineering services for sugar and starch processors, as well as for the food and beverage industries. The company is part of the Vogelbusch group and operates globally, with subsidiaries in the USA and Hong Kong.
VOGELBUSCH Biocommodities specializes in industrial biotechnology and provides engineering services for sugar and starch processors, as well as for the food and beverage industries. The company is part of the Vogelbusch group and operates globally, with subsidiaries in the USA and Hong Kong.
Vogelbusch offers a range ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
VOGELBUSCH Biocommodities GmbH
Blechturmgasse 11
1050 Wien
Austria
1050 Wien
Austria