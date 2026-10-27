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VOGELBUSCH Biocommodities GmbH

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VOGELBUSCH Biocommodities specializes in industrial biotechnology and provides engineering services for sugar and starch processors, as well as for the food and beverage industries. The company is part of the Vogelbusch group and operates globally, with subsidiaries in the USA and Hong Kong.

Vogelbusch offers a range ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

VOGELBUSCH Biocommodities GmbH
Blechturmgasse 11
1050 Wien
Austria
+431546610
+4315452979
vienna@vogelbusch.com
http://www.vogelbusch-biocommodities.com
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