AUSTRIA CONNECT China 2027
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Peking, China
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Every year, one of our ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA offices in China hosts this top-level event in one of China’s major cities. The event is supported by go-international, a joint initiative of the Austrian Federal Ministry of Economy, Energy and Tourism and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber.
AUSTRIA CONNECT China 2027 will take place in Beijing during October 14 - 15, 2027. Beijing is not only China’s political hub but also the national center for international cultural and technological exchanges.