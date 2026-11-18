AUSTRIA CONNECT China is the largest Sino-Austrian business event in China and the annual flagship event of ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA, Austria’s official foreign trade promotion organization.

Every year, one of our ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA offices in China hosts this top-level event in one of China’s major cities. The event is supported by go-international, a joint initiative of the Austrian Federal Ministry of Economy, Energy and Tourism and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber.





AUSTRIA CONNECT China 2027 will take place in Beijing during October 14 - 15, 2027. Beijing is not only China’s political hub but also the national center for international cultural and technological exchanges.