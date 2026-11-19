As the festive season fills the air with joy and anticipation, we are delighted to invite you to our 'legendary' annual "Austrian Business Circle - Christmas Edition"!

After an exceptionally busy and very successful year, filled with important events and high-level political visits, it is now time to slow down, come together and celebrate. Join us for an evening of mingling and jingling, reconnecting with old friends and toasting to the year past over traditional Glühwein and delicious Austrian delicacies!

WHEN?

Wednesday, 02 December 2026 | 18.30 – 22.00





WHERE?

Zeitgeist Bavarian Eatery & Bar 537 Haifang Lu, near Xikang Lu Zeitgeist巴伐利亚餐厅酒吧，海防路537号，近西康路





REGISTRATION

Please note that the number of attendees is limited to 150 persons. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED.

If you would like to participate, please RSVP (including all the attendees) by clicking here until Monday, 30 November 2026.





CANCELLATION

PLEASE MIND: We expect to have a long waiting list for this event. If you are unable to attend, please send us a short message to E shanghai@advantageaustria.org, so that we can give your spot to other attendees.

