It is our pleasure to inform you about our next Stammtisch of the Austrian Business Circle in Beijing to look back at 2026 and to look ahead to 2027.

The event will take place at 6 PM on Wednesday, 27th of January, at the Schindlers Tankstelle (Sanlitun). Price is RMB 200 p.P. (to be paid on site) including delicious food as well as one alcoholic and three hours non-alcoholic beverages.

Join us for a joyful evening and enjoy traditional Austrian delicacies.

If you would like to participate, please RSVP (including the full name and company/organisation of all attendees) until 20th of January at peking@advantageaustria.org.

We are looking forward to getting together with you again!







