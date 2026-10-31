Austrian Stammtisch
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Kimpton Hotel
11 Middle Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Kowloon, Hong Kong
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Every first Tuesday of the month (if not a public holiday) in Hong Kong: Join us for the next “Stammtisch”, the Austrian monthly informal gathering. Take the opportunity to meet with fellow Austrians, Austrian companies and local friends of Austria! Bring your colleague or friend.
Location: Kimpton Hotel, 11 Middle Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Time: 06:30 - 08:30 PM
Entry: HKD 200 (non-member), HKD 280 (member) - pay at the door
Upcoming dates in 2026: Dec.1.