Every first Tuesday of the month: Austrian Stammtisch in Hong Kong

Every first Tuesday of the month (if not a public holiday) in Hong Kong: Join us for the next “Stammtisch”, the Austrian monthly informal gathering. Take the opportunity to meet with fellow Austrians, Austrian companies and local friends of Austria! Bring your colleague or friend.



Location: Kimpton Hotel, 11 Middle Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui

Date: Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Time: 06:30 - 08:30 PM

Entry: HKD 200 (non-member), HKD 280 (member) - pay at the door



Upcoming dates in 2026: Dec.1.



