High-quality education from Austria



The HKTDC Education & Careers Expo in Hong Kong is a unique occasion to learn more about the offers of universities and schools from Austria. Austria offers various disciplines such as economics & business, technology, hospitality, psychology and music. Austrian schools and universities offer an increasingly broad range of educational opportunities for international students. More and more courses are taught in English.

Date & Time: 21 - 24 January (Thurssday - Sunday) 10 am - 7pm 25 January (Sunday) 10 - 6 pm Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre Details: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkeducationexpo/en Austrian Booth: to be announced soon!

Free admission!

For more general info on Studying in Austria visit https://www.advantageaustria.org/cn/services/study-in-austria/Study_in_Austria.en.html





Any Questions? Please contact our team:



ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA

Contact person: Ms Celistina Pang

T +852 2522 2388

E hongkong@advantageaustria.org



