Meet Austrian Interior Design Companies in Hong Kong



In February 2027, a delegation of Austrian companies from the interior design sector will visit Hong Kong and Seoul. Representing areas such as furniture, lighting, interior design, design objects and architecture, the companies are looking to connect with Hong Kong’s architects, interior designers, property developers and other industry professionals.





The Hong Kong programme will include meetings with local industry players and visits to leading design and property projects, with a focus on new materials, innovative concepts and the intersection of technology and design.





Interested in meeting Austrian design companies while they are in Hong Kong? Get in touch with ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Hong Kong to explore opportunities to connect.



ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA

Contact person: Mr Elmo Fung

T +852 2522 2388

E hongkong@advantageaustria.org





