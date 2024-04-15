WHERE TO BUY AUSTRIAN PRODUCTS IN HONG KONG AND MACAU

HONG KONG
CONSUMER GOODS
Books
SERVUS HONG KONG II: AUSTRIA AND THE PEARL OF THE ORIENT
UDOTOPIA A book about Austrian Udo Proksch, a man of many faces: An artist, a man about town, an exceptional networker, a convicted murderer and a creative genius who changed the global eyewear industry.
Cosmetics
Susanne-Kaufmann Natural skin care and spa products from Austria's Bregenz Forest
Vinoble Cosmetics Natural. Sustainable. Vegan. Made in Austria
Fashion and Accessories
FRAUENSCHUH Manufacture for Luxury Fashion from Kitzbühel
Hirsch the Bracelet
Mühlbauer Hat Makers since 1903
Saint Bones Bends edgy, gothic aesthetics with streetwear, creating bold and unconventional designs
Shohei Creates eco-conscious contemporary collections; shipps wordwide
Silhouette Namely an Accessory for Better Vision and Appearance
Simone Becke Studio Simone Becke Kitz designs sustainable luxury fashion for women and shipps wordwide
Sportalm High-quality, traditional alpine-inspired clothing with modern designs
Wolford Luxury Skinwear Made in Austria
Lifestyle
AKG Acoustics With 65 years of engineering and sound know-how
Angelbird Camera-Specific Memory Cards For Creative Professionals
Atomic World Market Leader in Alpine Skiing
Augarten Porcellan Manufactory Stands for Viennese Tradition, Pride and Craftmanship
AUSTRIAN AUDIO Making Passion Heard
Belassi Sets new standards for Marine Hypercrafts
Bene Inspiring Offices. Since 1790.
Bösendorfer The Art of the Piano since 1828
Doppler - Manufacturer and trader of umbrellas, parasols, seat cushions and garden furniture
Gebrueder Thonet Vienna One of the Oldest Furniture Makers in the World
Head leading global manufacturer and marketer of premium branded sports equipment
Hefel Natural bedding products
KTM High Quality Motorcycles
Lenz Heated Products
Mares The worldwide leader in manufacturing and distributing scuba diving equipment
Playbrush You Brush. We Care. You Smile.
REMUS The world leader in sport exhausts
Scoot and Ride Arguably the Most Innovative Scooter Company in the World
Staudt Therapy sleeves offer special help for all joint problems and rheumatic complaints
Teufelsberger Climbing ropes for tree care
Vossen Leading Manufacturer of Terry Towels in Europe
WAVEEX Mobile Chip Protection
Wiesner Hager Office Furniture. How to Pep Up Offices
Watches and Jewellery
BOLTENSTERN The World's First Jeweler to Design and Craft Fine Jewelry Using Direct 3D Printing
Carl Suchy & Söhne Watches. Combining Viennese Elegance and Swiss Precision
Freywille Combines Art and the Fashionable Elegance of Timeless Jewellery Pieces
Habring 2 Mechanical Watches Made in Austria
Swarovski Step Into the Magical World of Sparkling Jewelry for a Timeless Style (at stores in Hong Kong)
Wine glasses
J. & L. Lobmeyr Continually Focuses on the Contemporary Interpretation of Light and Glass
Riedel Wine Glasses Taste the Difference with Riedel
Sophienwald Once You Have Experienced a Sophienwald, Nothing Else Will Do
Zalto Glass Perfect Drinking Glasses in an Unusual Shape
FOOD AND BEVERAGES
Alcoholic beverages
Blue Gin Austrian Vintage Distilled Dry Gin
Fernet Hunter Pleasant Bitter Notes with a Slight Bite
Gösser Austrian beer. Good. Better. Gösser.
MOZART Chocolate Liquer Chocolate worth your time
Rochelt Finest Fruit Brandy from Tyrol
Stiegl Austria's Favourite Beer, from Salzburg
The Stin Styrian Dry Gin
Catering
Blue Danube Gourmet Event and Private Dining Catering Company, also sells Austrian Wine, Beer and Food Products (for products availability and orders contact Mr Stefan Gross: stpogross@gmx.at; +852 3588 1794)
Gourmet
11er The Potato Specialist from Austria
Bachbauer Styrian Pumpkin Seed Oil
Darbo Cares About All Lovers of Honey and Jam
Fleischhof Raabtal Origin creates trust
Greisinger One of the largest and most modern privately run meat processing companies in Austria.
Julius Meinl Known for high-quality coffees and teas, make every day special.
Landgarten Manufacture of Finest Organic Snacks
Ölmühle Fandler High Quality Oils with an Unique and Unadulterated Taste
QimiQ For Cooking, Baking and Whipping.
Verival Verival is more than just a breakfast
Non-alcoholic beverages
Gasteiner The Popular Mineral Water from Austria (Products also available at Maxly Food Company Limited, fsadmin@maxly.com.hk; +852 2552 7128)
Hallstein Premium artesian water from Austria
Höllinger Organic fruit juice. Just Loving Nature.
Rauch One of the leading fruit juice producers in Europe
RedBull Energy drink that gives you wings (Available at many outlets e.g. Great Food Hall in Admiralty)
Twist and Drink Refreshing soft drinks made with 85% Austrian mountain spring water
WILDALP Austrian Natural Alpine Spring Water
Sweets
Manner Original Neapolitan Wafers
PEZ Candy and Dispenser (Products also available at supermarkets like Citysuper and Marketplace etc.)
Sacher The World's Most Famous Chocolate Cake. (delivery to your door)
Well-being
AIRMENBEANS an Austrian energy candy, combining coffee and guarana into small lozenge
Biocinalis Brain Health supplement
BWT (Best Water Technology) Austrian water‑technology company with products such as hot water dispenser, water filter, water filtration for household and F&B
OMNi-BiOTiC® & OMNi-LOGiC (by Institut AllergoSan) Probiotic Products. The all-rounder for your gut!
PROFERTIL Men's Nutritional Supplement
Wine
The Following Wine Stores Feature Austrian Wine Makers:
Altaya Wines – Hiedler, F.X. Pichler
ASC Fine Wines Hong Kong – Bründlmayer
Bachmair Wines – J.Heinrich, Ebner-Ebenauer, Loimer, Neumeister, Türk, Tement
Blue Danube Gourmet – Szigeti Sparkling Wine, Mantlerhof
Christopher Stewart – Domäne Wachau
Cheong Hing Vinsac - Weingut Paul, Weinwurm, Nittnaus
Cuvees – Weinrieder
Deco Wines – Zahel
East Meets West Fine Wines – Kracher, Schloss Gobelsburg
ENOTECA - Johannes Zillinger
EuroGoodies – Lenz Moser
Gourmet Hunters – Bründlmayer, Christian Tschida, Gut Oggau, Kracher, Maria & Sepp Muster, Peternell, Strohmeier, Werlitsch etc.
Jebsen Wines and Spirits - HDF von Liechtenstein
Kerry Wines – Nikolaihof
La Cabane - Gut Oggau
Nature Yours – Martin & Anna Arndorfer
Petit Chateau Decanter – SKOFF
Ponti Wine Cellar - Emmerich Knoll, Domaine Wolf
Sens Wine Cellar – Pichler-Krutzler
Summergate Fine Wine & Spirits – Laurenz V.
Two More Glasses – Brundlmayer, Domane Wachau, Domane Gobelsburg, Hiedler, Hdf Von Liechtenstein, Kracher, Krispel, Laurenz V, Schloss Gobelsburg etc.
Victoria Wines Limited – Peter Schweiger Zöbinger
Vignette du Vin - Weingut Nigl
VINPIT – Eschenhof Holzer, Judith Beck, Meinklang, Pittnauer, Strohmeier, Martin Obenaus
Vinternet HK - Laurenz V.
Watson's Wine - Jurtschitsch
Wine Bear – Rudi Pichler, Sattlerhof, Wieninger
Wine Couple – Weinwurm
Wine Guru – Meinklang, Claus Preisinger, Gut Oggau
Wine-lou – Dürnberg, Markus Huber, SKOFF
Wineprints – Zantho
Yeastify - Winzerkeller Seewinkel
Macau
FOOD AND BEVERAGES
Alcoholic beverages
Fernet Hunter – Pleasant Bitter Notes with a Slight Bite. Spirits handcrafted in Austria.
Gourmet
11er – The Potato Specialist from Austria
Greisinger – One of the largest and most modern privately run meat processing companies in Austria
More to come !