WHERE TO BUY AUSTRIAN PRODUCTS IN HONG KONG AND MACAU

HONG KONG



CONSUMER GOODS



Books

SERVUS HONG KONG II: AUSTRIA AND THE PEARL OF THE ORIENT

UDOTOPIA A book about Austrian Udo Proksch, a man of many faces: An artist, a man about town, an exceptional networker, a convicted murderer and a creative genius who changed the global eyewear industry.



Cosmetics

Susanne-Kaufmann Natural skin care and spa products from Austria's Bregenz Forest

Vinoble Cosmetics Natural. Sustainable. Vegan. Made in Austria



Fashion and Accessories

FRAUENSCHUH Manufacture for Luxury Fashion from Kitzbühel

Hirsch the Bracelet

Mühlbauer Hat Makers since 1903

Saint Bones Bends edgy, gothic aesthetics with streetwear, creating bold and unconventional designs

Shohei Creates eco-conscious contemporary collections; shipps wordwide

Silhouette Namely an Accessory for Better Vision and Appearance

Simone Becke Studio Simone Becke Kitz designs sustainable luxury fashion for women and shipps wordwide

Sportalm High-quality, traditional alpine-inspired clothing with modern designs

Wolford Luxury Skinwear Made in Austria



Lifestyle

AKG Acoustics With 65 years of engineering and sound know-how

Angelbird Camera-Specific Memory Cards For Creative Professionals

Atomic World Market Leader in Alpine Skiing

Augarten Porcellan Manufactory Stands for Viennese Tradition, Pride and Craftmanship

AUSTRIAN AUDIO Making Passion Heard

Belassi Sets new standards for Marine Hypercrafts

Bene Inspiring Offices. Since 1790.

Bösendorfer The Art of the Piano since 1828

Doppler - Manufacturer and trader of umbrellas, parasols, seat cushions and garden furniture

Gebrueder Thonet Vienna One of the Oldest Furniture Makers in the World

Head leading global manufacturer and marketer of premium branded sports equipment

Hefel Natural bedding products

KTM High Quality Motorcycles

Lenz Heated Products

Mares The worldwide leader in manufacturing and distributing scuba diving equipment

Playbrush You Brush. We Care. You Smile.

REMUS The world leader in sport exhausts

Scoot and Ride Arguably the Most Innovative Scooter Company in the World

Staudt Therapy sleeves offer special help for all joint problems and rheumatic complaints

Teufelsberger Climbing ropes for tree care

Vossen Leading Manufacturer of Terry Towels in Europe

WAVEEX Mobile Chip Protection

Wiesner Hager Office Furniture. How to Pep Up Offices



Watches and Jewellery

BOLTENSTERN The World's First Jeweler to Design and Craft Fine Jewelry Using Direct 3D Printing

Carl Suchy & Söhne Watches. Combining Viennese Elegance and Swiss Precision

Freywille Combines Art and the Fashionable Elegance of Timeless Jewellery Pieces

Habring 2 Mechanical Watches Made in Austria

Swarovski Step Into the Magical World of Sparkling Jewelry for a Timeless Style (at stores in Hong Kong)



Wine glasses

J. & L. Lobmeyr Continually Focuses on the Contemporary Interpretation of Light and Glass

Riedel Wine Glasses Taste the Difference with Riedel

Sophienwald Once You Have Experienced a Sophienwald, Nothing Else Will Do

Zalto Glass Perfect Drinking Glasses in an Unusual Shape



FOOD AND BEVERAGES

Alcoholic beverages



Blue Gin Austrian Vintage Distilled Dry Gin

Fernet Hunter Pleasant Bitter Notes with a Slight Bite

Gösser Austrian beer. Good. Better. Gösser.

MOZART Chocolate Liquer Chocolate worth your time

Rochelt Finest Fruit Brandy from Tyrol

Stiegl Austria's Favourite Beer, from Salzburg

The Stin Styrian Dry Gin



Catering

Blue Danube Gourmet Event and Private Dining Catering Company, also sells Austrian Wine, Beer and Food Products (for products availability and orders contact Mr Stefan Gross: stpogross@gmx.at; +852 3588 1794)

Gourmet

11er The Potato Specialist from Austria

Bachbauer Styrian Pumpkin Seed Oil

Darbo Cares About All Lovers of Honey and Jam

Fleischhof Raabtal Origin creates trust

Greisinger One of the largest and most modern privately run meat processing companies in Austria.

Julius Meinl Known for high-quality coffees and teas, make every day special.

Landgarten Manufacture of Finest Organic Snacks

Ölmühle Fandler High Quality Oils with an Unique and Unadulterated Taste

QimiQ For Cooking, Baking and Whipping.

Verival Verival is more than just a breakfast



Non-alcoholic beverages

Gasteiner The Popular Mineral Water from Austria (Products also available at Maxly Food Company Limited, fsadmin@maxly.com.hk; +852 2552 7128)

Hallstein Premium artesian water from Austria

Höllinger Organic fruit juice. Just Loving Nature.

Rauch One of the leading fruit juice producers in Europe

RedBull Energy drink that gives you wings (Available at many outlets e.g. Great Food Hall in Admiralty)

Twist and Drink Refreshing soft drinks made with 85% Austrian mountain spring water

WILDALP Austrian Natural Alpine Spring Water



Sweets

Manner Original Neapolitan Wafers

PEZ Candy and Dispenser (Products also available at supermarkets like Citysuper and Marketplace etc.)

Sacher The World's Most Famous Chocolate Cake. (delivery to your door)



Well-being

AIRMENBEANS an Austrian energy candy, combining coffee and guarana into small lozenge

Biocinalis Brain Health supplement

BWT (Best Water Technology) Austrian water‑technology company with products such as hot water dispenser, water filter, water filtration for household and F&B

OMNi-BiOTiC® & OMNi-LOGiC (by Institut AllergoSan) Probiotic Products. The all-rounder for your gut!

PROFERTIL Men's Nutritional Supplement

Wine

The Following Wine Stores Feature Austrian Wine Makers:

Altaya Wines – Hiedler, F.X. Pichler

ASC Fine Wines Hong Kong – Bründlmayer

Bachmair Wines – J.Heinrich, Ebner-Ebenauer, Loimer, Neumeister, Türk, Tement

Blue Danube Gourmet – Szigeti Sparkling Wine, Mantlerhof

Christopher Stewart – Domäne Wachau

Cheong Hing Vinsac - Weingut Paul, Weinwurm, Nittnaus

Cuvees – Weinrieder

Deco Wines – Zahel

East Meets West Fine Wines – Kracher, Schloss Gobelsburg

ENOTECA - Johannes Zillinger

EuroGoodies – Lenz Moser

Gourmet Hunters – Bründlmayer, Christian Tschida, Gut Oggau, Kracher, Maria & Sepp Muster, Peternell, Strohmeier, Werlitsch etc.

Jebsen Wines and Spirits - HDF von Liechtenstein

Kerry Wines – Nikolaihof

La Cabane - Gut Oggau

Nature Yours – Martin & Anna Arndorfer

Petit Chateau Decanter – SKOFF

Ponti Wine Cellar - Emmerich Knoll, Domaine Wolf

Sens Wine Cellar – Pichler-Krutzler

Summergate Fine Wine & Spirits – Laurenz V.

Two More Glasses – Brundlmayer, Domane Wachau, Domane Gobelsburg, Hiedler, Hdf Von Liechtenstein, Kracher, Krispel, Laurenz V, Schloss Gobelsburg etc.

Victoria Wines Limited – Peter Schweiger Zöbinger

Vignette du Vin - Weingut Nigl

VINPIT – Eschenhof Holzer, Judith Beck, Meinklang, Pittnauer, Strohmeier, Martin Obenaus

Vinternet HK - Laurenz V.

Watson's Wine - Jurtschitsch

Wine Bear – Rudi Pichler, Sattlerhof, Wieninger

Wine Couple – Weinwurm

Wine Guru – Meinklang, Claus Preisinger, Gut Oggau

Wine-lou – Dürnberg, Markus Huber, SKOFF

Wineprints – Zantho

Yeastify - Winzerkeller Seewinkel







Macau

FOOD AND BEVERAGES



Alcoholic beverages

Fernet Hunter – Pleasant Bitter Notes with a Slight Bite. Spirits handcrafted in Austria.



Gourmet

11er – The Potato Specialist from Austria

Greisinger – One of the largest and most modern privately run meat processing companies in Austria





More to come !

