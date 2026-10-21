Syncraft GmbH
About
As an Austrian high-tech company based in Tyrol, SYNCRAFT has been building and implementing power plants worldwide for over 10 years, which produce electricity, heat and renewable charcoal from forestry waste.
As an Austrian high-tech company based in Tyrol, SYNCRAFT has been building and implementing power plants worldwide for over 10 years, which produce electricity, heat and renewable charcoal from forestry waste.
Climate-positive wood-fired power plant
The power plants become climate-positive if the resulting pure ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Syncraft GmbH
Alte Landstraße 7
6130 Schwaz
Austria
6130 Schwaz
Austria