Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH
About
Getzner Werkstoffe - engineering a quiet future
Getzner Werkstoffe - engineering a quiet future
Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH is the leading specialist for vibration isolation and shock protection. The Austrian firm developed polyurethane-based solutions 50 years ago for the insulation of vibrations and noise.
Getzner is the inventor of the protected brands Sylomer®, ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH
Herrenau 5
6706 Bürs
Austria
6706 Bürs
Austria