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Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH

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Getzner Werkstoffe - engineering a quiet future

Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH is the leading specialist for vibration isolation and shock protection. The Austrian firm developed polyurethane-based solutions 50 years ago for the insulation of vibrations and noise.

Getzner is the inventor of the protected brands Sylomer®, ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Getzner Werkstoffe GmbH
Herrenau 5
6706 Bürs
Austria
+4355522010
+43555220191722
info.buers@getzner.com
http://www.getzner.com
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