Salzkammergut Touristik GmbH
About
Salzkammergut Touristik GmbH (founded in 1994) is a family-run incoming specialist for travel to Austria and offers Hotels / Chalets / B & Bs that are sold exclusively through the agency Salzkammergut Touristik to tour operators, Packages and round trips, Cycling and hiking holidays without luggage.
Salzkammergut Touristik GmbH (founded in 1994) is a family-run incoming specialist for travel to Austria and offers Hotels / Chalets / B & Bs that are sold exclusively through the agency Salzkammergut Touristik to tour operators, Packages and round trips, Cycling and hiking holidays without luggage.
Extras :
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How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Salzkammergut Touristik GmbH
Götzstraße 12
4820 Bad Ischl
Austria
4820 Bad Ischl
Austria