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Salzkammergut Touristik GmbH

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Salzkammergut Touristik GmbH (founded in 1994) is a family-run incoming specialist for travel to Austria and offers Hotels / Chalets / B & Bs that are sold exclusively through the agency Salzkammergut Touristik to tour operators, Packages and round trips, Cycling and hiking holidays without luggage.

Extras :
- Online ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Salzkammergut Touristik GmbH
Götzstraße 12
4820 Bad Ischl
Austria
+436132240000
+4361322400044
office@salzkammergut.co.at
http://www.salzkammergut.co.at
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