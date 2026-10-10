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voestalpine Railway Systems GmbH

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voestalpine Railway Systems is the global leader for system solutions in the field of railway infrastructure, offering outstanding products, logistics and services for rails, turnouts, signaling and monitoring applications.

A fully integrated material chain and value-adding industry setups beyond steel enable ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

voestalpine Railway Systems GmbH
Kerpelystraße 199
8700 Leoben
Austria
+435030428
+435030468
railway-systems@voestalpine.com
https://www.voestalpine.com/railway-systems
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