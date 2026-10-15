voestalpine Rail Technology GmbH
About
With a history of more than 110 years production, voestalpine Schienen GmbH is the most modern and advanced rail rolling mill in the world. The widest range of profiles and grades completely covers all areas of application such as mixed traffic, heavy goods vehicles, metro, trams and points construction.
With a history of more than 110 years production, voestalpine Schienen GmbH is the most modern and advanced rail rolling mill in the world. The widest range of profiles and grades completely covers all areas of application such as mixed traffic, heavy goods vehicles, metro, trams and points construction.
European ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
voestalpine Rail Technology GmbH
Kerpelystraße 199
8700 Leoben
Austria
8700 Leoben
Austria