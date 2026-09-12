ATM Recyclingsystems GmbH

Our worldwide network, your advantage

ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA, with around 100 offices in over 70 countries, provides a broad range of intelligence and business development services for both Austrian companies and their international business partners. Around 800 employees around the world can assist you in locating Austrian suppliers and business partners. We organize about 800 events every year to bring business contacts together. Other services provided by ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA offices range from introductions to Austrian companies looking for importers, distributors or agents to providing in-depth information on Austria as a business location and assistance in entering the Austrian market.



ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA works to generate more international business opportunities by promoting the products and services of Austrian businesses around the world, by helping companies and organisations outside Austria to build strong relationships with Austrian companies and by fostering the exchange of the world’s and Austria’s best minds and innovations.



ABOUT THIS WEBSITE

www.advantageaustria.org is the official web portal of Austrian business abroad. It showcases Austrian companies that specialise in export and import and generates significant business opportunities. Contact your local ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA office or browse business offers by sector.