Almi GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
4064 Oftering
Austria
Company profile
Whether spice blends, sauces or marinades: Almi has been a successful and reliable partner to the international food industry for over nine decades. Specialising in the production of high-quality seasoning blends, additives and functional products for convenience products, the company provides individual solutions backed by many years of know-how. The wide Almi product range currently encompasses 70,000 recipes based on some 3,800 different raw materials.
Almi has 716 employees worldwide and generates a turnover of € 171 million, 89% of which is derived from exports.
Business opportunities
Almi – the reliable partner for taste and function in the food industry
Almi supplies a wide range of raw materials and functional mixtures for the food industry in general, for vegan and vegetarian products, for meat and sausage products, for fish and seafood, for convenience products and for sports nutrition.
The company works closely with its customers and offers innovation, consistently high quality and outstanding service.