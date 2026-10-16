BHM-Tech Produktionsgesellschaft m.b.H.
About
BHM - The specialist for hearing systems Made in Austria
BHM - The specialist for hearing systems Made in Austria
BHM develops top quality hearing systems that are 100% Made in Austria and distributed worldwide.
The core competence of BHM is the further development and production of special bone conduction systems and bone conduction receivers for a wide variety of ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
BHM-Tech Produktionsgesellschaft m.b.H.
Grafenschachen 242
7423 Grafenschachen
Austria
7423 Grafenschachen
Austria