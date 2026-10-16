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BHM-Tech Produktionsgesellschaft m.b.H.

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BHM - The specialist for hearing systems Made in Austria

BHM develops top quality hearing systems that are 100% Made in Austria and distributed worldwide.

The core competence of BHM is the further development and production of special bone conduction systems and bone conduction receivers for a wide variety of ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

BHM-Tech Produktionsgesellschaft m.b.H.
Grafenschachen 242
7423 Grafenschachen
Austria
+4333592007819
office@bhm-tech.at
http://www.bhm-tech.at/
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