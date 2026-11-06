English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

Blue Air Systems GmbH

About
logo

BLUE AIR SYSTEMS GmbH, an Austrian-based company, founded in 2010, supplies the plastics industry with innovative technology.
In the range of material drying, Blue Air Systems offers the high class, energy saving resin dryer series RD, based on the compressed air drying technology with hopper sizes ranging from 0,5 to ...

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Blue Air Systems GmbH
Achenfeldweg 8
6250 Kundl
Austria
+435338211710
+4353382117120
info@blue-air.at
http://www.blue-air.at
vCard