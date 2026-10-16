KRAL GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6890 Lustenau
Austria
Company profile
KRAL delivers high-quality products in the field of screw pumps and flow measurement technology are specifically developed for maritime use and meet all relevant requirements for safety, reliability, and durability.
The comapny holds all necessary certifications for maritime applications – including approvals from leading classification societies such as DNV, ABS, LRS, BV, CCS, and others. This ensures that our products operate reliably even under the most demanding conditions and comply with international standards.
The product portfolio includes, among others:
- Two- and three-screw pumps for fuels, lubricating oil, and other demanding liquids.
- Precision flow measurement systems for accurate fuel consumption and flow measurement.
- Custom system solutions: fuel systems, lubrication oil systems for diesel engines, turbines, and burners.
Business opportunities
Reliable pump solutions for marine fuels, lubricating oils, and industrial & maritime applications
KRAL is a manufacturer of high-quality and reliable screw pumps, featuring excellent suction performance and low pulsation – ideal for all types of fuels and lubricating oils.
KRAL delivers pump solutions specifically developed for the maritime industry, meeting the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and environmental compliance at sea. The pumps are perfectly suited for use in fuel systems, lubrication systems, and other critical onboard applications.
KRAL is looking to connect with decision-makers in the following sectors:
marine and shipbuilding industry, oil and gas, power plant construction, refineries, and chemical applications.