Manuel Essl Design KG
About
Manuel Essl Design is an Austrian Fashion Label standing for “Love For Details” and unifying High Fashion and Streetwear with unique Prints, Art & Music.
Manuel Essl Design is an Austrian Fashion Label standing for “Love For Details” and unifying High Fashion and Streetwear with unique Prints, Art & Music.
MED focusses on prêt-à-porter fashion for women as well as on bags & accessories for women, men and living. Our mood is modern, bold, cheeky & sporty and our ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Manuel Essl Design KG
Münzgrabenstraße 5
8010 Graz
Austria
8010 Graz
Austria