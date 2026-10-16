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Manuel Essl Design KG

About
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Manuel Essl Design is an Austrian Fashion Label standing for “Love For Details” and unifying High Fashion and Streetwear with unique Prints, Art & Music.

MED focusses on prêt-à-porter fashion for women as well as on bags & accessories for women, men and living. Our mood is modern, bold, cheeky & sporty and our ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Manuel Essl Design KG
Münzgrabenstraße 5
8010 Graz
Austria
+436644567264
studio@manuelessldesign.com
http://www.manuelessldesign.com
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