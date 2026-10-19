PEX-Logistics International GmbH
About
PEX-Logistics International GmbH has it’s headquarter in Hörsching, Austria and branch offices in Munich as well as in Hong Kong. Since the company’s formation in 1992, PEX offers besides logistics and supply chain solutions also sourcing and procurement of goods and services for its clients.
PEX-Logistics International GmbH has it’s headquarter in Hörsching, Austria and branch offices in Munich as well as in Hong Kong. Since the company’s formation in 1992, PEX offers besides logistics and supply chain solutions also sourcing and procurement of goods and services for its clients.
PEX Hong Kong Limited, ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
PEX-Logistics International GmbH
Industriezeile 5
4063 Hörsching
Austria
4063 Hörsching
Austria