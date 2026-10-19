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PEX-Logistics International GmbH

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PEX-Logistics International GmbH has it’s headquarter in Hörsching, Austria and branch offices in Munich as well as in Hong Kong. Since the company’s formation in 1992, PEX offers besides logistics and supply chain solutions also sourcing and procurement of goods and services for its clients.

PEX Hong Kong Limited, ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

PEX-Logistics International GmbH
Industriezeile 5
4063 Hörsching
Austria
+43722964500
+4372296450022
office@pex-logistics.com
http://www.pex-logistics.com
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