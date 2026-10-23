Stopfer Weine Vertriebs KG
How to get in touch
Headquarters
3701 Großweikersdorf
Austria
Company profile
The Thomas Stopfer winery from Ruppersthal in the Wagram region of Lower Austria is known for characterful wines that are unmistakable in their origin. Grüner Veltliner in particular derives its elegant spiciness, subtle minerality and finesse from the region's rich loess soils. The family-run business is passionate about combining traditional winemaking practices with modern cellar technology and sustainable management. The result is authentic Austrian wines with distinctive personalities. Grüner Veltliner is produced in three different styles – from the classic, fruit-focused style to powerful single-vineyard wines of international calibre – typically Wagram, typically Austrian.
Business opportunities
Characterful wines
The Thomas Stopfer winery is looking for an importer in the Republic of Korea for its characterful wines.