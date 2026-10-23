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Stopfer Weine Vertriebs KG

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The Thomas Stopfer winery from Ruppersthal in the Wagram region of Lower Austria is known for characterful wines that are unmistakable in their origin.

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Stopfer Weine Vertriebs KG
Ruppersthal 42
3701 Großweikersdorf
Austria
office@weinhof-stopfer.at
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About the company

Company profile

The Thomas Stopfer winery from Ruppersthal in the Wagram region of Lower Austria is known for characterful wines that are unmistakable in their origin. Grüner Veltliner in particular derives its elegant spiciness, subtle minerality and finesse from the region's rich loess soils. The family-run business is passionate about combining traditional winemaking practices with modern cellar technology and sustainable management. The result is authentic Austrian wines with distinctive personalities. Grüner Veltliner is produced in three different styles – from the classic, fruit-focused style to powerful single-vineyard wines of international calibre – typically Wagram, typically Austrian.

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© Stopfer Weine Vertriebs KG
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© Stopfer Weine Vertriebs KG
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Characterful wines

The Thomas Stopfer winery is looking for an importer in the Republic of Korea for its characterful wines.

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© Stopfer Weine Vertriebs KG