Vulcano Schinkenmanufaktur GmbH & Co KG
Where time shapes character: For the Styrian ham producer Vulcano, time is the most precious ingredient of all. Where others accelerate processes, the family business relies on careful maturation, uncompromising animal welfare standards and artisanal perfection.
Company is looking for: customers
How to get in touch
Headquarters
8330 Auersbach
Austria
Company profile
Vulcano stands for premium quality Austrian meat products. The company guarantees transparent sourcing from the field to the plate. When artisanal skills perfected over decades are combined with the unique maturation aroma of Vulcano products, the result in pure enjoyment.
ANIMAL: GMO-free feed, 12 months of rearing. For Vulcano, animal welfare is not just a good intention - it is the foundation of everything.
ORIGIN: Volcanic soil, one family, one natural cycle. Here everything comes from a single source.
TIME: Air-dried on the bone, free from additives. Up to 60 months of maturation - because true flavour cannot be rushed.
Business opportunities
Vulcano specialities
Vulcano stands for deep regional roots and high standards of animal welfare. For outstanding meat quality, a unique maturation aroma and carefully crafted products. Only packaging with the red Vulcano quality mark guarantees premium quality contents.
PROSCIUTTO · PANCETTA · SMOKED MEATS · FILETS · FRUITS WRAPPED IN BACON · CRISPY SNACKS · SALAMI & NDUJA