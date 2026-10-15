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AUSTRIAN NATIONAL BOOTH AT KIOGE 2026

The KIOGE Kazakhstan 2026 exhibition took place at the Atakent International Exhibition Center in Almaty from September 30th to October 2nd, 2026.
© ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Almaty
© ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Almaty
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The KIOGE Kazakhstan 2026 exhibition and conference brought together Kazakhstani and international companies to showcase innovations in the energy and oil and gas sectors, as well as related industries. Organized by ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Almaty, the Austrian national pavilion featured seven companies: ILF Consulting Engineers, INNIO Group, MWM, PlanRadar, Schiebel – Actuators, Seal Maker, and Weingärtner Maschinenbau. The companies presented innovative technologies and solutions, highlighting Austria’s expertise and technological capabilities in the energy and oil and gas industries.

The Austrian national stand at KIOGE 2026 provided a valuable platform for establishing new business contacts and strengthening cooperation between Austria and Kazakhstan. The exhibition was officially opened in the presence of H.E. Ambassador Andrea Bacher and the Delegation of an Austrian Parliamentary delegation, highlighting the importance of bilateral economic relations.

A key highlight was the Award for the Best National Stand, presented to the Austrian pavilion. ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA Almaty thanks all participating companies, partners, and visitors for their commitment and interest, contributing to new opportunities and stronger business partnerships between Austria and Kazakhstan.

For further informaiton about our event, please reach out to us via almaty@advantageaustria.org or +7 727 225 14 86.

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