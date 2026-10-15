Mining and Metals Central Asia 2026

The 31st Central Asian International Exhibition Mining & Metals Central Asia 2026 took place in Almaty, bringing together 550 companies from 35 countries, including six national groups. The event attracted leading equipment manufacturers, investors, government representatives, and major Kazakhstani mining companies such as Kazakhmys, KAZ Minerals, ERG, and Kazzinc.

Austria was represented by a joint national pavilion featuring five companies: ANDRITZ AG, AGRU Kunststofftechnik GmbH, PlanRadar, Seal Maker GmbH, and REMA TIP TOP GmbH. The Austrian companies showcased innovative technologies and solutions for mining and metallurgy, displaying Austrian expertise in engineering, digitalization, sustainability, and industrial innovation. A key highlight was receiving the Best National Group Award, recognizing the participants’ professionalism, teamwork, and strong regional presence.

Mining & Metals Central Asia 2026 offered valuable opportunities to establish business contacts, exchange expertise, and strengthen economic ties between Austria and Kazakhstan. ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA extends its sincere thanks to all participating companies, partners, and visitors for their engagement, interest in Austrian technologies, and productive meetings.

For further informaiton about our event, please reach out to us via almaty@advantageaustria.org or +7 727 225 14 86.