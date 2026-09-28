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SANLAS Holding GmbH

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The Sanlas Holding GmbH is one of the most important medical healthcare providers in Austria and operates 12 medical facilities, and 2 hotels.

Sanlas Holding GmbH offers full support to international patients before, during and after their stay (visa application, translation, etc.).

The range of services includes ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

SANLAS Holding GmbH
Parkstraße 11
8010 Graz
Austria
+43313322749110
+43313322749108
office@sanlas.at
http://sanlas.at
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