SANLAS Holding GmbH
About
The Sanlas Holding GmbH is one of the most important medical healthcare providers in Austria and operates 12 medical facilities, and 2 hotels.
The Sanlas Holding GmbH is one of the most important medical healthcare providers in Austria and operates 12 medical facilities, and 2 hotels.
Sanlas Holding GmbH offers full support to international patients before, during and after their stay (visa application, translation, etc.).
The range of services includes ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
SANLAS Holding GmbH
Parkstraße 11
8010 Graz
Austria
8010 Graz
Austria