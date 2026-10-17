Snowsports GmbH – Snowsports Academy is an innovative Austrian company specialising in the training and further education of ski instructors and snowboard instructors, the development of international snow sports projects and professional consulting services in winter sports tourism.

The key areas:

• Austrian ski and snowboard instructor training in German and English

• Consulting and development of projects to promote snow sports

• Alternative concepts for the development of snow sports in urban areas

• Training in Austria or at the international location of the project partner

As a competent partner with 50 years of experience in the winter sports business, quality and passion are our top priorities in the work we do with project partners.

Martin Dolezal CEO, Johann Reisenberger COO © Snowsports Academy