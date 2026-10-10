Andritz AG
How to get in touch
Headquarters
8045 Graz
Austria
Company profile
The international technology Group, ANDRITZ, supplies a wide range of innovative plant, equipment, systems and services to a variety of industries. The pump sector is one of the oldest divisions of the company. For over a century ANDRITZ pump engineers have demonstrated that tradition and innovation are not mutually exclusive. On the contrary, many years of experience in hydraulic machine production and complete process know-how form the basis for the high standard of today's ANDRITZ pump technology.
Business opportunities
ANDRITZ pumps are installed in a variety of industries worldwide.
The portfolio includes pumps for water and wastewater applications, for water management and for emergency drainage in mines. As a plant and equipment supplier to the pulp and paper industry, ANDRITZ supplies a complete range of pumps.
The company also supplies powerful and reliable pumps to the sugar and starch industry. In completion of the portfolio, ANDRITZ turbines in small hydropower plants and pumps ensure economical and ecologically independent power generation.