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AVL List GmbH

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AVL List GmbH headquartered in Graz, is one of the world’s leading mobility technology companies for engineering, simulation, and testing.

Company is looking for: customers

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

AVL List GmbH
Hans-List-Platz 1
8020 Graz
Austria
+433167870
+43316787400
info@avl.com
http://www.avl.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/avl/posts/?feedView=all&viewAsMember=true
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About the company

Company profile

AVL List GmbH headquartered in Graz, is one of the world’s leading mobility technology companies for engineering, simulation, and testing. AVL develops innovative technologies and development tools for sustainable, safe, and digitally connected mobility.

The company focuses on electrification, software, artificial intelligence, and automation. With a holistic approach – from the concept phase to series production – AVL develops solutions for all types of propulsion systems as well as for software-defined vehicles and vehicle software.
In addition, AVL supports companies in energy-intensive sectors on their path toward more sustainable energy generation and supply. With around 12,000 employees, more than 90 locations, and over 50 tech and engineering centers worldwide, AVL is driving the mobility transformation.

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© AVL List GmbH
Symbol image
© AVL List GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Stationary energy supply

Technologies for Sustainable Energy Systems

AVL is interested in concrete business opportunities, customer projects and local sales partnerships for electrification, electric drive systems, battery and energy storage solutions as well as software, simulation and test systems.

Contact:

AVL SEA & AUSTRALIA Co., Ltd.
34th Floor, Suntowers B, 123 Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road Jomphol, Jatujak
10900 Bangkok
Thailand
+6622990500
office.bangkok@avl.com
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© AVL List GmbH