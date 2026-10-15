AVL List GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
8020 Graz
Austria
Company profile
AVL List GmbH headquartered in Graz, is one of the world’s leading mobility technology companies for engineering, simulation, and testing. AVL develops innovative technologies and development tools for sustainable, safe, and digitally connected mobility.
The company focuses on electrification, software, artificial intelligence, and automation. With a holistic approach – from the concept phase to series production – AVL develops solutions for all types of propulsion systems as well as for software-defined vehicles and vehicle software.
In addition, AVL supports companies in energy-intensive sectors on their path toward more sustainable energy generation and supply. With around 12,000 employees, more than 90 locations, and over 50 tech and engineering centers worldwide, AVL is driving the mobility transformation.
Business opportunities
Stationary energy supply
Technologies for Sustainable Energy Systems
AVL is interested in concrete business opportunities, customer projects and local sales partnerships for electrification, electric drive systems, battery and energy storage solutions as well as software, simulation and test systems.
Contact:
10900 Bangkok
Thailand