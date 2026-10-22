The Bauer Group, headquartered in Voitsberg, Austria, develops and produces innovative wastewater and irrigation technology.

The company employs 650 people at 16 locations worldwide and supplies its high-quality products to around 100 countries around the world. Bauer irrigation systems irrigate 2.5 million hectares around the world, 60,000 slurry tankers and numerous separators, pumps and other wastewater products are in use internationally.

The name Bauer is synonymous with intelligent, high-quality and sustainable solutions in agricultural equipment. And has been since 1930.

Rainstar © Röhren- und Pumpenwerk Bauer Gesellschaft m.b.H.