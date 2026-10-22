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Röhren- und Pumpenwerk Bauer Gesellschaft m.b.H.

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The Bauer Group, headquartered in Voitsberg, Austria, develops and produces innovative wastewater and irrigation technology.

Company is looking for: partners

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Röhren- und Pumpenwerk Bauer Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Kowaldstraße 2
8570 Voitsberg
Austria
+4331422000
bauer@bauer-at.com
http://www.bauer-at.com
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About the company

Company profile

The Bauer Group, headquartered in Voitsberg, Austria, develops and produces innovative wastewater and irrigation technology.

The company employs 650 people at 16 locations worldwide and supplies its high-quality products to around 100 countries around the world. Bauer irrigation systems irrigate 2.5 million hectares around the world, 60,000 slurry tankers and numerous separators, pumps and other wastewater products are in use internationally.

The name Bauer is synonymous with intelligent, high-quality and sustainable solutions in agricultural equipment. And has been since 1930.

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Rainstar © Röhren- und Pumpenwerk Bauer Gesellschaft m.b.H.
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Separator © Röhren- und Pumpenwerk Bauer Gesellschaft m.b.H.
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

IRRIGATION AND SLURRY TECHNOLOGY

Bauer is looking for contacts to decision-makers in the agriculture sector, in particular irrigation and slurry technology.

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Centerstar © Röhren- und Pumpenwerk Bauer Gesellschaft m.b.H.