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Doka GmbH

About
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Doka is one of the world's leading companies for developing, manufacturing and distributing formwork technology for use in all fields of the construction sector.

With more than 160 sales and logistics facilities in over 70 countries, Doka has a highly efficient distribution network which ensures that equipment and ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Subsidiaries in this country

Doka Formwork Malaysia Sdn Bhd
Lot 6, Jalan Teknologi Taman Sains Selangor 1 Kota Damansara
47810 Petaling Jaya
Malaysia
+6036148 6888
+60173878 704 (Hotline)
+6036148 6889
malaysia@doka.com
https://www.doka.com
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Headquarters

Doka GmbH
Josef-Umdasch-Platz 1
3300 Amstetten
Austria
+4374726050
+43747264430
info@doka.com
http://www.doka.com
https://www.xing.com/companies/doka
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