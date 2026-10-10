E. Hawle Armaturenwerke GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
4840 Vöcklabruck
Austria
Company profile
Hawle, a family company founded in 1948, is a worldwide leader in the manufacture of heavy-duty fittings. Adhering to European standards or even more stringent standards, The Hawle Austria Group produces durable, high quality fittings for drinking water and wastewater systems.
The unique 10 year quality guarantee in the drinking water sector confirms the company's leading position in innovation and quality. Hawle stands for durable products, a comprehensive service programme and high delivery capacity. Customers around the globe have hence relied on these products for generations.
Business opportunities
High quality fittings for drinking water and wastewater systems
The Hawle Austria Group is the full service provider of shut-off, distributer and control valves in the field of drinking water and wastewater systems and a quality leader in international comparisons. Hawle offers the perfect connection for every pipe and manufactures exclusively in state-of-the-art production facilities.
Target groups: Water works, municipal water suppliers