© E. Hawle Armaturenwerke GmbH

Hawle, a family company founded in 1948, is a worldwide leader in the manufacture of heavy-duty fittings. Adhering to European standards or even more stringent standards, The Hawle Austria Group produces durable, high quality fittings for drinking water and wastewater systems.

The unique 10 year quality guarantee in the drinking water sector confirms the company's leading position in innovation and quality. Hawle stands for durable products, a comprehensive service programme and high delivery capacity. Customers around the globe have hence relied on these products for generations.



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