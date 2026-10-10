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E. Hawle Armaturenwerke GmbH

About
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Hawle, a family company founded in 1948, is a worldwide leader in the manufacture of heavy-duty fittings.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

E. Hawle Armaturenwerke GmbH
Wagrainer Straße 13
4840 Vöcklabruck
Austria
+43767272576
hawle@hawle.at
http://www.hawle.com
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About the company

Company profile

Hawle, a family company founded in 1948, is a worldwide leader in the manufacture of heavy-duty fittings. Adhering to European standards or even more stringent standards, The Hawle Austria Group produces durable, high quality fittings for drinking water and wastewater systems.

The unique 10 year quality guarantee in the drinking water sector confirms the company's leading position in innovation and quality. Hawle stands for durable products, a comprehensive service programme and high delivery capacity. Customers around the globe have hence relied on these products for generations.

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© E. Hawle Armaturenwerke GmbH
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© E. Hawle Armaturenwerke GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

High quality fittings for drinking water and wastewater systems

The Hawle Austria Group is the full service provider of shut-off, distributer and control valves in the field of drinking water and wastewater systems and a quality leader in international comparisons. Hawle offers the perfect connection for every pipe and manufactures exclusively in state-of-the-art production facilities.

Target groups: Water works, municipal water suppliers

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© E. Hawle Armaturenwerke GmbH