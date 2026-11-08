EMPL is the leading European manufacturer of tailor-made special bodies for truck chassis. The products, which are tailored to the specific application requirements of the customers, are renowned worldwide and have an excellent track record.

As an experienced partner for special bodies in the categories "fire engines", "commercial vehicles" and "defence & public authorities" Empl supplies a wide range of tailor-made quality products:

Riot control vehicles, mobile units, ambulance bodies, flatbeds, towing and recovery vehicles, troop carriers, service & workshop structures, shelters, tanker bodies, fire engines, hook loading systems, etc.

© EMPL Fahrzeugwerk GmbH