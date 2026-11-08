EMPL Fahrzeugwerk GmbH
How to get in touch
Headquarters
6272 Kaltenbach im Zillertal
Austria
Company profile
EMPL is the leading European manufacturer of tailor-made special bodies for truck chassis. The products, which are tailored to the specific application requirements of the customers, are renowned worldwide and have an excellent track record.
As an experienced partner for special bodies in the categories "fire engines", "commercial vehicles" and "defence & public authorities" Empl supplies a wide range of tailor-made quality products:
Riot control vehicles, mobile units, ambulance bodies, flatbeds, towing and recovery vehicles, troop carriers, service & workshop structures, shelters, tanker bodies, fire engines, hook loading systems, etc.
Business opportunities
Special vehicles for defence applications
Troop carriers, recovery and towing vehicles, shelters, ambulance bodies, interchangeable body systems
EMPL special bodies for military applications are designed and manufactured so as to meet the high demands placed on reliability, durability, corrosion protection, safety and quality. Active research and development ensures that the company is constantly ahead of the competition!