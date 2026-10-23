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Linmag GmbH

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As an international rail service partner, LINMAG relys on the quality of rail milling technology with combined circumferential grinding and convince its customers with flawless reprofiled rails.

Decades of research and development by the affiliate company Linsinger, has established well-proven technology which ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Linmag GmbH
Dr. Linsinger-Straße 24
4662 Steyrermühl
Austria
+4376138840802
+4376138840820
office@linmag.com
http://www.linmag.com
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