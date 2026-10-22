Plasser & Theurer, Export von Bahnbaumaschinen, Gesellschaft m.b.H.
How to get in touch
Headquarters
1010 Wien
Austria
4021 Linz
Austria
Company profile
The Austrian family business Plasser & Theurer has been setting standards in track construction for more than 70 years. The railway engineering pioneer has already supplied 17,800 machines to 110 countries. The range of machines covers almost all processes required for maintaining, laying and renewing railway tracks. To provide a global service, Plasser & Theurer works with 22 partner companies to support the products over a decades-long life cycle. Simple operation thanks to AI, end-to-end solutions and climate-friendly drive systems characterise the new machines.
Business opportunities
EXPORT OF TRACK CONSTRUCTION MACHINES
Plasser & Theurer offers machines and machine systems for the following track construction and maintenance tasks:
• Tamping
• Ballast distribution and profiling
• Stabilisation and consolidation
• Ballast bed cleaning
• Formation rehabilitation
• Material logistics
• Track renewal and track laying
• Renewal and laying of turnouts
• Mobile rail treatment
• Measuring work
• Overhead line installation
• Track maintenance using track motor vehicles
• Special tasks