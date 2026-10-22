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Praher Plastics Austria GmbH

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PRAHER PLASTICS AUSTRIA GmbH specializes in high-quality valves and fittings made of PVC-U, PVC-C, PP-H, and PVDF for use in the chemical industry, water treatment and filtration, and mechanical engineering.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Subsidiaries in this country

Praher Plastics Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.
13A-3A, Vida Bukit Ceylon, No.1D, Jalan Ceylon
50200 Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia
+6032703 4031
+6012353 5235
schvonne.choo@praherplastics.com
https://www.praher-plastics.com
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Headquarters

Praher Plastics Austria GmbH
Poneggenstraße 5
4311 Schwertberg
Austria
+437262611780
+43726261203
sales@praherplastics.com
https://www.praher-plastics.com
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About the company

Company profile

PRAHER PLASTICS AUSTRIA GmbH specializes in high-quality valves and fittings made of PVC-U, PVC-C, PP-H, and PVDF for use in the chemical industry, water treatment and filtration, and mechanical engineering. Production is carried out on fully automated injection moulding machines at the company’s headquarters in Schwertberg, Austria.

The portfolio ranges from hand-operated, pneumatic, and electric valves to advanced control systems and durable fittings. Products under the Praher Plastics and IBG brands are valued for their long service life and easy maintenance. With decades of expertise, the company delivers tailored solutions with precision, reliability, and consistently high standards.

product image
© Praher Plastics Austria GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Plastic pipework systems in PVC-U, PVC-C, PP und PVDF

Pipes, valves (manual and automatic) and accessories

Praher Plastics' pipework systems are produced from high quality raw materials and are to be found in the following applications: water and sewage processing, desalination, reverse osmosis, the chemical industry, photovoltaics, mining, container construction, plant construction, the semi-conductor and solar industry, laboratory equipment, the foodstuffs industry, the paper industry and steel works.

Praher has its own office in Kuala Lumpur since 2009 which will be glad to deal with your enquiries.

product image
© Praher Plastics Austria GmbH