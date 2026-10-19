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Spaetrot Gebeshuber GmbH

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Spaetrot-Gebeshuber wines captivate through their characteristics: multi-layered, smooth and elegant, the wines are at the same time pleasiung to the palate.johannes gebeshuber crafts his white wines exclusivley from the zierfandler and rotgipfler varietals and his red wines exclusively from the pinot noir und ...

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How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

Spaetrot Gebeshuber GmbH
Jubiläumsstraße 43
2352 Gumpoldskirchen
Austria
+43225261164
+43225262129
office@weingut-gebeshuber.at
http://www.weingut-gebeshuber.at
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