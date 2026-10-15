English
Seitennavigation
Inhalt

STEYR ARMS GmbH

About
logo

STEYR ARMS GmbH is the leading Austrian manufacturer of small arms systems for governmental use.

Company is looking for: customers

Industry

How to get in touch

How to get in touch

Headquarters

STEYR ARMS GmbH
Ramingtal 46
4442 Kleinraming
Austria
+4372528960
+43725278621
office@steyr-arms.com
https://www.steyr-arms.com
vCard
About the company

Company profile

STEYR ARMS GmbH is the leading Austrian manufacturer of small arms systems for governmental use. The unmatched accuracy, safety and absolute reliability of the products are legendary.

With an export rate of more than 95% STEYR ARMS GmbH is a global player in the small arms segment. Military and Law Enforcement units worldwide trust in the outstanding quality of the products.
The long lasting international experience results in continuous product enhancements to customer’s benefit. Solutions for individual, customer specific requirements are available as well.

The product portfolio includes:

- Pistols
- Sniper Rifles
- Assault Rifles
- UBGLs

product image
© STEYR ARMS GmbH
product image
© STEYR ARMS GmbH
Business opportunities

Business opportunities

Small arms and hand guns

STEYR ARMS GmbH is the leading Austrian manufacturer of small arms systems for governmental use.

The company is seeking contacts to police forces, military and other security services who require pistols, sniper rifles, assault rifles and grenade launchers. Its small arms and hand guns are also employed for hunting and shooting sports.

product image
© STEYR ARMS GmbH