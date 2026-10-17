Austria Railway Excellence at Rail Solutions Asia 2026

We are pleased to announce that the Austrian Pavilion will once again participate in Rail Solutions Asia (RSA) 2026, taking place on 18–19 November 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.





Recognised as Southeast Asia’s leading rail industry exhibition and conference, RSA brings together railway operators, infrastructure owners, government agencies, contractors, consultants, and technology providers from across the region. The event also hosts the annual Asian Railway Operators Association (AROA) Congress, offering a unique platform to engage with key railway decision makers from Asia.





Austria has long maintained a strong and highly visible presence at RSA through its national pavilion, creating lasting recognition among railway operators and industry stakeholders throughout the region. This year, the Austrian Pavilion will once again showcase innovative Austrian solutions and technologies across the rail sector.





Alongside the exhibition, visitors can benefit from a comprehensive conference programme covering topics such as the future of railways in Asia, digitalisation, sustainability, infrastructure development, financing, and emerging technologies.





The Austrian Pavilion provides an excellent platform for business networking, knowledge exchange, and international cooperation. We look forward to welcoming industry professionals, partners, and visitors to discover Austria’s expertise and innovation at Rail Solutions Asia 2026.





We look forward to welcoming you to the Austrian Pavilion at Rail Solutions Asia 2026, Hall 1 Booth 18-29.