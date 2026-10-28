Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft
About
ASFINAG (Austrian motorway operator) is one of the largest motorway operators in Europe. The network consists of 2,200 km, more than 160 tunnels and nearly 5,800 bridges. ASFINAG is solely user-financed. Its primary source of revenues are tolls, time-based for light vehicles and distance-based for heavy vehicles. ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-Aktiengesellschaft
Schnirchgasse 17
1030 Wien
Austria
1030 Wien
Austria