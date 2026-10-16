voestalpine BÖHLER Bleche GmbH & Co KG
About
voestalpine BÖHLER Bleche, a worldwide leading producer of single cross-rolled sheets and plates, offers its clients a product of supreme uniformity in terms of mechanical-technological and physical properties. In the case of ledeburitic cold work tool steel, these advantages are known as REGULIT®.
voestalpine BÖHLER Bleche, a worldwide leading producer of single cross-rolled sheets and plates, offers its clients a product of supreme uniformity in terms of mechanical-technological and physical properties. In the case of ledeburitic cold work tool steel, these advantages are known as REGULIT®.
Main products: ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
voestalpine BÖHLER Bleche GmbH & Co KG
Böhler-Gasse 1
8680 Mürzzuschlag
Austria
8680 Mürzzuschlag
Austria