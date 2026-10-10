Landgenossenschaft Ennstal - ENNSTAL MILCH KG.
About
The TWISST brand is owned by EFB FZC, the Dubai office of the renowned Austrian company Ennstal Milch KG. The group was founded in 1902 and has since grown to an impressive 1345 employees.
The TWISST brand is owned by EFB FZC, the Dubai office of the renowned Austrian company Ennstal Milch KG. The group was founded in 1902 and has since grown to an impressive 1345 employees.
The TWISST non-alcoholic mocktails made a spectacular debut at Gulfood 2016 and won the Gulfood Award for 'Best New Non-Alcoholic ...
How to get in touch
How to get in touch
Headquarters
Landgenossenschaft Ennstal - ENNSTAL MILCH KG.
Bahnhofstraße 182
8950 Stainach-Pürgg
Austria
8950 Stainach-Pürgg
Austria